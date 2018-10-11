To The Daily Sun,
I’m sadden by the lack of high school soccer coverage for Laconia’s games. We all miss the awesome action photos and write-up of all the sports teams playing each season that have seemed to fall short in your paper these days. The roundup section is okay but lacks the personal coverage we all have been accustomed to in throughout the years, with action photos and the accolades these kids deserve.
Laconia High varsity soccer, as I mentioned in my last letter, has come a long way this year with the last three games being all wins, I may have possibly missed the coverage in the paper? Please keep this team close to your hearts, they have worked very, very hard this season to be ahead of past years average, and have succeeded. Many are leaving this year and a new team is in training to be the best they can be for their remaining years in high school.
Shelli Shumway
Laconia
