To The Daily Sun,
We are once again celebrating Earth Day here in Sanbornton by holding a roadside clean-up day. On Saturday, April 20, we invite any and all to walk the scenic roads of our beautiful town picking up trash. This notice is also to kindly ask anybody driving through town on what he hope is a bright sunny day to please pay extra attention to walker that are helping to clean up what others have left behind.
This is a very "fluid" event but we do are trying to get most of it done by 1 p.m. to make sure there are no headaches at the towns transfer station. You can leave the bags or larger items on the side of the road if you'd like and they will be picked up. We also suggest gloves, bright clothing, and a claw device for picking up items. For more info, or to get some free trash bags please follow "We Love Sanbornton" on Facebook, call Justin Barriault at 603-581-9085. or email me at JustBarriault@Gmail.com. Thanks!
Justin Barriault
Sanbornton
