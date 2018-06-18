To The Daily Sun,
I'm sending this postcard message to our U.S. Senators: "an adapted question, learned from Bush's Iraq war — what is your exit strategy for holding children of asylum seekers? How will you know when it is time to stop? How will the thousands of children taken at our border with Mexico be handled "after?" Please seek the answers.
In the mid-2000s, we were asking Sen. Judd Gregg this exit-strategy question, for which he never did have an answer. The Iraq people continue to suffer war; Bush and Cheney and Wolfowitz and all started it in 2003. Now I realize the same questions will be tough to answer about taking and holding children at our Mexican border. The thought process, if any exists, MUST take the "end" into consideration.
Readers: please join me in asking this question of our representatives in D.C. Stop the insanity, the cruelty.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
(1) comment
It is sad and Trumpet thinks it is all ok.
