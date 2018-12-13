To The Daily Sun,
My wish to Santa that I know probably will not come true, but I will ask anyway.
Dear Santa: I know you know me by now. I have been asking you for things for me back in the 1950s. As the years went by I started asking you for things for my wife and my children.
There are more and more people today who seem to think only about themselves in any situation and have no respect or consideration for others. They walk away and expect someone else to pick up after them because they no longer have use for what they were using.
This year I am asking not only for me, but for all the other people, who in some way have a physical issue that makes day-to-day walking a problem. Please, in your travels this year, while spreading gifts of joy for good girls and boys, could you drop off a little bit of your magic powder to those asleep, that tells them this is the Christmas season and a time for peace and joy to all of God's children. A time to show respect and consideration to others.
Here is my request. Could you please ask these people to return their shopping carts back to the store or where they have a storage area in the parking lot for them. Ask them not to leave their carts wherever they want, like up against the car parked next to them, or in the middle of the open parking bay next to the storage area where the carts belong anyway, and especially that parking space that has that blue sign with the white wheelchair insignia and the same blue sign with the white wheelchair insignia in the middle of the space, these are not a place for you to show us how stupid and inconsiderate to others you really are.
Just remember time marches on faster than you think and the day will come that when you go shopping, you will not have to deal with the kind of issue that we have to deal with today because of people like you.
May your Christmas be merry and that Santa gives you a little bit of his magic dust while you sleep Christmas Eve.
David I. Bennett, Sr.
Meredith
(1) comment
Sorry. I will pay attention as well and move them if I see them.
