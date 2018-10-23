To The Daily Sun,
I am running for re-election for state representative in Laconia District 3. That is the only thing I am going to say that you can know for sure is the truth. I am also a person in long-term recovery from alcohol and other drugs.
There seems to be a lot of rhetoric and good ole mudslinging happening in these letters to the editor. I find this very similar to what happens in our Belknap County Delegation meetings and in Concord as well. I have heard the disparaging remarks about me being whispered by some who don’t appreciate my presence at the table. The inappropriate and condescending remarks are nonproductive. I have learned that it is mostly lack of knowledge about an issue that causes people to say inappropriate things. We must stop this and work together and educate each other on the issues if we are ever going to be able to combat some really serious challenges we face. As we fight amongst ourselves our citizens are suffering. Time has come to stop talking and to take action. The people of N.H. deserve better.
I have learned many things in the short time I have had the privilege to serve as your state representative and I have made mistakes as well. I believe that the only way you can know if I am truly doing the work of the people is to look at my actions not my rhetoric.
My hope is that the citizens of N.H. look past the rhetoric and see the actions of our legislators, senators, and candidates and demand better!!
My friends and colleagues have frequently asked me why I serve. The answer is that I got tired of complaining about the things I was seeing in our city, county and our state. I realized complaining was nonproductive and only through my actions could I bring about change.
Please join me in bringing about change. I will leave you with this: For The People By The People. You have the power to bring about change and vote for those who really are For The People. Get out and vote November 6 and be the change that our great state deserves. Truth is in the actions not the words.
Truth in politics!
Philip Spagnuolo
State Representative
District #3 Laconia
