To The Daily Sun,
Thanksgiving was not a happy time for everyone who lives in this nation. Many towns and cities have managed to hide the poor people who live among us.
You will never ever see a homeless and indigent person sleeping on the streets or in parks located in wealthy neighborhoods. This is the grievous sin that many people ignore. Those people who truly benefitted from Trump’s obscene tax break live in gated and very secure communities. They have "other" people do their bidding — things such as taking care of their estates, doing their shopping, or cleaning their mansions. These servants, maids and nannies take the children of the wealthy to private and very expensive schools, doctor’s appointments, etc..
This particular segment of our population is almost completely insulated from reality. Many of the wealthiest Americans only give a fraction of their wealth to charities to help assuage their conscience. On the other hand there are indeed a few billionaire families who share large portions of their wealth. We know that Oprah, Michael Bloomberg, Bill and Melinda Gates, and others do. Michael Bloomberg recently donated $1.8 billion of his vast fortune to his alma mater, Johns Hopkins University, specifically for the recruitment and financial aid to low- and moderate-income students. Bill and Melinda Gates have set up foundations that benefit many ‘third world’ countries where people live in dire poverty. Oprah has been more than generous in too many ways to list in this letter.
Many churches are overwhelmed with requests for food and fuel from people who are extremely needy. Food pantries cannot keep up with the ever-increasing demand. The Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul are reportedly stretched to their limits. TV stations, many churches and other charities have drop-off locations for food. Toys for Tots collects for the children who wouldn’t be getting any gifts at Christmas with assistance from the United States Marines. How many places have Angel Trees, where we take an angel to then in turn purchase a gift(s) for needy children? Many churches have also requested that people purchase and/or donate coats for children and the homeless to wear during the very cold winters.
All of this is happening in our country — a place where the disparity between the very rich and the very poor widens with each passing day. I can spit nails when I hear the likes of Mitch McConnell say that the GOP wants to cut money from many necessary entitlements such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, S.N.A.P. and food stamps. To what end? It’s more than obvious that one way or another, the middle class will end up having to stretching their budgets; doing with less in order to pay for that trillion dollar tax break for the uber wealthy.
There but for the grace of God go any and all of us.
During this holiday season when we all come together with family and friends to give thanks, many people aren’t experiencing those same blessings and peace that some of us do. Please remember them if you are able to, and show the compassion and generosity that America has been known for.
Bernadette Loesch
Laconia
