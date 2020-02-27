To The Daily Sun,
This goes out to ALL political parties involved in the POTUS election: I am sick of having to vote for the candidate that I feel will do the least damage. Would one of you PLEASE find a candidate for whom I could have enough respect to wish that they still played "Hail to the Chief" at a presidential appearance.
Jim Valtz
Belmont
