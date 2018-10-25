To The Daily Sun,
As was so proudly declared by a recent writer, “The Republicans create jobs and the Democrats create mobs.” Well, I guess the Republican Red Rebels can now add the making and mailing of pipe bombs to their long list of perfection and wonderful behavior.
“Unbelievable” is all I can say, and “Thank God” that no one was hurt or killed. I’m sure that most were hoping it was Hillary who opened that package because we all know how you TRULY feel about her. I can only guess that if Obama was injured or killed, that would just be a big old bonus. I can only imagine how happy many of you would be to put an end to all that “fake news” that CNN spreads, as well!
Really nice. Now don’t forget to vote Red Red Republican soon, because we can see that THEIR behavior is just so damned American lately.
Denise C. Burke
Gilford
The guy was a nut case, no different than the thousands of resist morons like you JWV.
How do you know it wasn't another democrat dirty trick, an October surprise? Just wait and see before jumping to hasty conclusions.
Just the response we all would expect from a Trump supporter, typical. I hope it is. What a great early Christmas gift to the rest of the normal world.
Who is "we all"? Liberals? Apparently you and Denise already know who sent the mail bombs by your comments. Find out the facts before you make accusations...
Oh and as I sit here, news flash, Trump blames the media for this. What a tool! He is the leader for ALL this hate!!!
Read the news lmao! Trump supporter. Could smell it a mile away and you can’t take it !!
Its a nobrainer it was a Trump robot foaming at the mouth like most of Dear Leader's disciples. Fake news. Fake science. False flags. Have you ever seen a group more removed from reality and enslaved by their world of denials . It's pathological
Did you ck the news? Age 56 lives in Fla his van has hate bumper stickers and Trump love
on it. Lmao
Really? False flags! Nope, a rabid lunatic member of the Cult of Trumpenfuhrer. Now the prez tweets that he is the victim! Oh dear me, poor widdle Donnie
