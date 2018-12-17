To The Daily Sun,
A couple of days ago one writer here in the paper asked why good things weren't being said here about Democrats? Was he asking that of we conservatives or readers in general I wonder? I see those on the left patting each other on the backs here all the time. So speaking solely for myself, as a conservative, it's really hard to say much positive of those who over the years have called me liar, racist, misogynist, homophobic, Islamophobic, most any another phobic terms they can invent, questioned my intelligence, my morals, referred to me in the derogatory term "old white man" among those that come to mind at the moment — none of which is true. Well except for actually being an old white man, but not as they mean it. And every one of these people are working right out of Saul Alinski's "Rules for Radicals."
Alinski was a card-carrying communist who's stated objective was the destruction and overthrowing of our American nation and creating a communist nation in it's place. As of this time those calling themselves "liberals" are, and have been, conducting themselves in diametric opposition to the accepted definition of liberals. Why? Because I state facts, or opinions they do not like because they do not fit in with the way they think they should. Instead of reasoned, factual arguments vicious name calling and ridicule substitutes for that. Sure is a lot easier then looking up facts to argue another persons ideas and must give them some degree of satisfaction almost like flipping a finger at another person you can't best.
Currently these phony "liberals" are intent on destroying free speech by declaring anything they don't like to hear as "hate speech." Sure they may hate to hear it but that doesn't make it hate. Also on the agenda is our 2nd Amendment. The boggy man right now is the assault rifle, in spite of the "fact" that only around 3 percent of gun deaths are caused by these weapons. Also gun crimes have, according to federal statistics, have been steadily declining over the past several decades. Add to that that legal gun owners account for less then 0.2 percelnt of violent crimes and two to three times more crimes are prevented by them then criminals commit them.
So why the war on legal gun owners, I ask? It seems to me the war should be on the criminals and drug gangs where it belongs instead of releasing thousands of convicted dealers because of "non-violent crimes." If the deaths of tens of thousand of our young people due to drug overdose isn't violent it's the next thing to it. Why do Democrats deny this reality and why do they obstruct every effort stop it? Not saying this is the actions of regular Democrats but regular Democrats are supporting those in Concord and Washington who do?
Take "The Wall" for instance. Millions of tons of lethal drugs come across our southern boarder every year. Democrats should recognize this and this alone should justify building it. It won't stop every bit of it but will make life miserable for the cartels and stop large amounts of it. So too, what about vicious drug gangs like the infamous MS13? Leading Democrats want to attack ICE for enforcing our laws instead of criminals for braking them? Does that make and sense to any clear headed person? These criminals should be imprisoned and or deported with great dispatch. If they have gang tattoos kick them out. Until now I haven't even mentioned Black Lives Matter and Antifa. Anyone who has followed my letters knows how I feel about Democrats excusing and justifying these terrorists so I won't belabor that issue now.
These are my reasoning for not showering Democrats with accolades and they are sound and solid reasons. If anyone thinks I'm wrong, prove me wrong. If you want me to say good things about Democrats tell your Democratic leaders to start acting in ways that deserve to be applauded. Until then expect more of my critical comments and live with it.
Steve Earle
Gilford
