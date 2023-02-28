Once again, I’m sending you a letter that you may not print or you may omit important points as it goes against your paper’s liberal bias, but the latest tome by Hunter Taylor, one-time make-believe Republican, really goes beyond the pale. He and his wife Ruth Larson sometimes contribute money to your publication for ads promoting evil liberal causes so you may not want to lose the income.
Taylor actually had the nerve to refer to a sermon by Jesus himself in the same Holy Bible that says “thou shall not kill.” He insults American women by inferring they are too stupid to realize that a certain activity may lead to the creation of human life. Leftists like Hunter are champions of Planned Parenthood, an organization started by Margaret Sanger, an evil woman who wanted to eradicate the black race. Like all liberals, he refers to women’s health care or the “right to choose” rather than saying what it really is, the violet destruction of an innocent unprotected human life.
Taylor’s letter is an example of an evil that has been creeping into our state, country and Western civilization. Liberals hate Western civilization because it is rooted in Judeo-Christian beliefs. They much prefer communism, where unwanted people are put to death. The same book of scriptures he has the nerve to refer to instructs us to love your enemies, so it's not my place to judge Mr. Taylor. I can only pray that he one day realizes the evil activity he is condoning. One day he will answer to the creator of that book of Holy Scriptures. I wonder how he will defend his promotion of the murder of innocent human life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.