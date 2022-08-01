What do we do now? Since my appointment in 1962 as a Gunstock Commissioner (I served 15 years), I have followed its progress with interest and pride. In recent years the commission has had difficulties with the Belknap County Legislative Delegation which has been particularly hard for the County Commissioners and Gunstock Commission to deal with.
Now the crisis stage has been reached. How can this emergency be resolved? How it can be cured in the long run is to be more careful about who we elect to represent us in the State Legislature. These are the folks who comprise the county delegation. There are at least three current members who supported New Hampshire's withdrawal from the United States of America. Do Belknap County voters really want that? How about degrading the county home, or closing Gunstock? I do not think so.
It may be too late to save Gunstock, but it would be good to be more careful when voting for delegation members. When we elect members to the delegation we need to be sure we elect a delegation which will look out for the welfare of the county as a whole.
