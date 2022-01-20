To The Daily Sun,
I’m writing to express my support of letters on Jan. 19, from Steven Dionne and Hunter Taylor regarding the deplorable treatment of Brian Gallagher, Rusty McLear, and Gary Kiedaisch, by the Belknap County Delegation.
Even a casual observer to the drama that’s unfolded over the last few months can see the will of the people is firmly behind Mr. McLear, Mr. Gallagher, and Mr. Kiedaisch, not that that matters to Reps. Norm Silber, Mike Sylvia, Ray Howard and their ilk. Is their plan to push their radical right wing “Free State” agenda on Belknap County, to line their own pockets with a sweetheart leasing deal, or something else? Why would officials, elected to serve the residents of Belknap County, attempt to oust a “dream team” of experienced, dedicated, and honorable executives that have led Gunstock to record performance, financially as well as in service to the community?
It’s a sad tale ... Mr. Sylvia, Howard, and Silber have proved once again; there are more horses rears than there are horses.
Belknap County residents deserve better. It’s time for new representation ...time for these three to hit the dog track.
Peter Spollett
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.