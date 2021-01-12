To The Daily Sun,
I concur with Mr. Altieri and Mr. Bassett regarding Tim Carter’s little travel log to our nation’s capital to participate in what turned out to be an armed insurrection against the United States of America. Everyone knew no good could come from a Trump-inspired assault on democracy. There are now three dates of infamy when hostile powers ATTACKED the United States and tried to usurp the our government: December 7th; 9/11; and January 6, 2021. The big difference in these acts is that the first two were perpetuated by foreign powers; the third was brought on by the president of the United States and his minions. Publishing this tripe on the front page of the paper shows an incredible lack of perspective and reveals The Sun to be an unserious reporter of the news. Patriots looking for a bathroom? Were the zip ties in case they couldn’t find one? Give Us a break.
Peter Spollett
Laconia
