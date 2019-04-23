To The Daily Sun,
I write this letter after reading Carlos Cardona’s letter to the editor regarding Peter Spanos and his candidacy for mayor of the City of Laconia. Having known Peter for over 30 years I can tell you that he has a great love and affection for Laconia. To state otherwise is a mischaracterization of who Peter Spanos is.
The statement, “If you like broken roads and potholes everywhere, just vote for Peter Spanos”, renders the rest of the letter and claims not credible, in my opinion. Peter worked with the Mayor to secure funding for the Colonial Theater project and has worked tirelessly on behalf of Laconia. The Peter Spanos I know would always look out for the residents he would represent.
Peter would make an outstanding mayor. I would urge any resident to simply pick up the phone and call him and ask him what his vision is for Laconia if elected mayor.
Mike Moyer
Belmont
