To The Daily Sun,
I am writing to ask that we all support Peter Spanos for mayor of Laconia. As a lifelong member of our community, I have seen and experienced many changes in our city and believe Peter Spanos should be the next mayor to guide us forward.
Peter has run a successful small business, was elected to and serves in the state Legislature and is serving as well on the Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission. Peter will bring a fiscally conservative new perspective as mayor of Laconia and will look at issues and make decisions based on what is the best for all of Laconia, not a select few.
Please support Peter Spanos for mayor!
Roger Levesseur
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.