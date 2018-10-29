To The Daily Sun,
I am writing to the citizens and voters of Laconia to urge you to vote on Tuesday Nov. 6 to re-elect Representative Peter Spanos to serve you in the New Hampshire House of Representatives in Concord. Peter has represented Laconia in Concord with consistency and leadership for four years.
As a member of the most important House Finance Committee, he has participated in creating the state budget plan, as well as, examining closely many spending proposals that have come before the Legislature for consideration.
Peter is very good at listening to the many proposals that are requested and makes his final thoughtful decisions based upon the facts. As a local businessperson he does understand how his votes impact the citizens and hard working taxpayers of Laconia and Belknap County.
In addition, Peter is a true supporter in local fund raising efforts to help others. I have seen him in action and that speaks volumes to his strong character.
On November 6, please make your important vote really count by re-electing Representative Peter Spanos as your Laconia State representative in 2018.
Brian Gallagher
Sanbornton
