To The Daily Sun,
Please join me in voting for Peter Spanos to be our next mayor. I will be holding a sign at the polls Tuesday because I believe Peter is the best candidate. He speaks the truth with honesty, simplicity and, more importantly, with common sense.
Peter knows that we can’t have our cake and eat it too. Working with budgets and the tax cap does limit our spending; promising everyone whatever they want won’t work. The theater could easily be a runaway train and the fire department will never have enough. Peter will be responsible and diligent. He has the financial experience to do the right thing.
Vote for common sense. Peter Spanos can make a difference.
Steven Whalley
Laconia
