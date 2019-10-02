To The Daily Sun,
I am writing in response to Peter Spanos' decision to run for mayor of Laconia in the coming city election. I have known Peter Spanos over the past 30 years and I can emphatically say he is honest, dedicated and would be extremely capable of the duties of mayor. Peter would be the superior candidate for mayor on matters pertaining to the betterment of the city.
To our current Mayor Ed Engler: We love you.
Angie Argiropolis
Laconia
