To The Daily Sun,
I write today in my enthusiastically endorsement of Peter Spanos in representing Laconia for the N.H. House of Representatives. As a two-term member of the Finance Committee in Concord, along with his strong background in finance, he helped craft a balanced budget for the state, without raising or creating additional taxation.
I served with Peter in the Legislature and most recently, serve with him as a member on the Lakeshore Re-development Commission, a commission that is overseeing the development of the former State School property. His steady voice of reason and knowledge of the area has been instrumental in guiding the consultants, to maintain the objective of building a “Job” base network for the benefit of Laconia and the Lakes Region.
In my opinion, it is imperative that Laconia voters re-elect a hardworking and venerable candidate such as Peter Spanos. Peter is a Laconia native,and knows the importance of maintaining the Laconia tax cap, especially when it comes time in presiding over the county budget issues.
November 6 Re-Elect Peter Spanos. Hardworking, Trusted and a Laconia native.
George Hurt
Gilford
