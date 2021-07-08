To The Daily Sun,
It’s amazing that the Belknap Nursing Home is still afloat. Just like any well-run corporation, you cannot expect to recruit and retain good people if you do not pay them a competitive wage. Landry and Shastany are absolutely correct; pay the nursing home workers a competitive wage and the staffing problems will be ameliorated. After all, these are medical professionals.
The problem, however, lies not with the County Commissioners but rather with the County Legislative Delegation. The Commissioners propose and the Delegation approves the budget. It is the Delegation that has taken a slash-and-cut approach to the budget over the last several years and it is the Delegation that should be held accountable for the conditions that exist today.
The Delegation needs to wake up and realize that people’s lives are at stake here. The Belknap residents need to take a close look at the miserly approach to the budget taken by Messers Mike Sylvia and Raymond Howard.
If you think that it’s just the nursing home that has been the object of their budget cuts, you are absolutely wrong.
One need only look back over the last several years and examine the negative impact that the Delegation’s budget cuts have had on the County’s mental health providers, the drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs run by the Belknap County Jail, Meals on Wheels and a whole host of other county-supported programs.
Who has been directly affected? The less fortunate in our society: the elderly, the addicted, the mentally disturbed and the truly needy in the county.
Kudos to Ms. Landry and Mr. Shastany for bringing this issue to the public’s attention, but please don’t blame the commissioners. It is the Delegation who bears full responsibility.
Peter Mulcahy
Myrtle Beach, S.C.
