Since the indictment of former President Donald Trump for his alleged unlawful retention of documents and obstruction, many folks on the right have been quick to call the case a witch hunt, a political prosecution, etc.
But let’s look at the facts. First, it was an independent special counsel who oversaw the investigation and who sought the indictment. He was not appointed by President Joe Biden nor is he overseen by the president. Second, and importantly, it was a grand jury of average, random Floridians who voted to indict the former president. Florida is a “red state,” not some sort of liberal bastion. This was not a political indictment.
But you don’t need to take my word for it, just ask some of former President Trump’s hand-picked people. His attorney general (Bill Barr), his national security adviser (John Bolton), one of his chiefs of staff (Mick Mulvaney), another one of his chiefs of staff (John Kelly), and his secretary of state (Mike Pompeo) all have lent support to the indictment as valid. Are they a part of Team Biden? I think not.
Given the importance of the moment, it is critical that we all put politics aside and focus on the facts. And the facts are that if the content alleged in the indictment is true (people should read the indictment), then the former president has committed several crimes and would be, I hope we agree, unfit to be entrusted with this nation’s secrets. But it is also a fact that he has the presumption of innocence. We will see a judicial process play out, which will include an opportunity for the former president to mount a defense. Pending that, everyone should put partisan gamesmanship aside and focus on the facts of the case.
