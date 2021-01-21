To The Daily Sun,
If you voted Biden/Harris I hope you are prepared for the following:
Gas prices will rise. Stopping U.S. produced energy will slow an already slowed economy.
The Paris Climate Accord, in which only U.S. is held liable for achieving unrealistic goals will punish us further. China (arguably the biggest polluter on the planet) need not do anything until 2030. If you think at that point they will abide by any of this, you have not been paying attention.
Central and South American migrant convoys have already begun. Are we prepared to handle an influx of these people while our economy is in shambles? Are we addressing their health during a pandemic? Will they jump in front of the American people for vaccinations?
Biden/Harris ran on creating a new world order. Do you know what this entails? Let's list the demands.
1: Abolish Government
2: Abolish private property
3: Abolish inheritance
4: Abolish patriotism
5: Abolish the family
6: Abolish religion
7: Create a new world order
Look at how they are proceeding and prove to me this is untrue.
Peter Kirk
Gilford
