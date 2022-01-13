To The Daily Sun,
Jan. 6 has come and passed and despite the media's preoccupation with this date, my life has not changed. However there are current events which affect our lives daily. The national media like to avoid the truth.
At our Southern border there is a crisis which grows worse with time. Unlimited illegal immigration has become a major industry. Illegal human smuggling is rampant. Many of these unfortunates become trapped in the sex trade. Others (mostly children) are sold in order to create fictitious families in order to avoid deportation.
The local communities suffer because they are unable to provide for these large influxes of people. Most are not vaccinated, not just for COVID but for anything. Yet these people are continually released into our towns in the dark of night.
What is the largest killer of 18-45 year old men in this country? Fentanyl. The Mexican cartels are smuggling this nefarious drug into our country at an unprecedented rate. It is hurting our state tremendously.
We have four representatives in Congress. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Sen. Maggie Hassan, Rep. Chris Pappas, and Rep. Annie Kuster. None of whom have objected to the current failed policies of the current administration.
Therefore it is reasonable to assume that they approve of what is occurring.
Peter Kirk
Gilford
