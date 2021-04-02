To The Daily Sun,
In response to Mr. Rodgers' letter published on March 31, I reread my submission to try to understand where he got the impression that I questioned the validity of the last election. I think he is overly sensitive to any questions in regards to that vote. I saw nothing in my letter to question the results, and if some got that impression, it was not my intent.
I was trying to firmly state that any lessening of proper credentialing of voters will open the process to abuse. If you believe that all voters are honest and above questioning, please ask for a complete investigation of the process.
In your final paragraph you stated "So how much integrity do the ballots have and how much integrity do you have?" I find this to be a personal assault on me. You do not know me. I highly value honesty and integrity and resent your assertions. If you can not disagree without insulting people, perhaps you should refrain from public discourse.
I would appreciate a public apology, however I will not hold my breath waiting for it.
Peter Kirk
Gilford
