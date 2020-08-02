To The Daily Sun,
Is it only me, or have others noticed that people with guaranteed salaries are the most reluctant to return to work. Government guaranteed salaries provide an incentive to not work. Also adding $600 to unemployment benefits provides an incentive to stay home. Providing incentives to keep people home will ensure they stay home. Our economy is based on providing service for pay. It is not the government's job to pay people to avoid their responsibilities to provide for themselves and their families.
My wife and I both work jobs putting us in the face of the public. We take proper precautions but are not offered full pay to stay home out of fear. It makes me wonder why government employees and recipients of government largess (who are paid by us taxpayers) receive more than those who pay them.
I understand government employees pay taxes, but why should they receive benefits denied to their employers? Their employers are the people, not a bureaucratic agency.
Peter Kirk
Gilford
