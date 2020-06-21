To The Daily Sun,
I wish to quote Henry David Thoreau: He who governs least, governs best. It is not the governments job to tell us how to live, but, it is its job to protect us in living a life we choose. The people (meaning us) are the only way to correct wrongs. Government by professional politicians yields decisions based on their pocket book, not our best interests.
To believe that our country can't correct it's perceived problems by the ballot box is short sighted and indicative of desire for a government that rules by fiat (decree).
Peter Kirk
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.