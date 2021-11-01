To The Daily Sun,
Ms. Lynn Rudmin Chong submitted a letter to the Sun published on Oct. 221.
I wonder if she understands that former President Donald Trump is now a private citizen and has no control over governmental policy.
But let us look at the current policies she seems to advocate.
Open borders which allow unfettered immigration without documentation nor disease testing. We no longer are energy self-sufficient, Our energy concerns are met by foreign countries shipping oil/gas by ship, not by efficient pipelines. Therefore we must pay more. Electric vehicles sound good until you factor in what it takes to produce the batteries and eliminate the same batteries when they no longer take a charge. How long does it take to recharge an electric vehicle? What is the travel distance on a full charge? What is the environmental damage on the mining and elimination of old batteries? Inflation is in full swing, our current administration must take full credit. Our allies around the world do not know if our promises will be backed up. China continues to aggressively enter the airspace of our friends. Will Mr. Joe Biden have the strength to protect them? Probably not based on what we have seen from our woke generals. Mr. Biden will not take questions from the press. Many people wanted Mr. Trump to be tested by a psychologist, I believe Mr. Biden is in far greater need of people who care for his health.
If you truly want decency, please request a full investigation of President Biden's son, Hunter, there is too much proof of irregularities to be ignored.
There is more to be said, but answer to the simple questions.
Peter Kirk
Gilford
