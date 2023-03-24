In typical Chicken Little fashion, the UN Climate Change Conference has declared disaster right around the corner. The current demand is for $100 billion in financing. This is the only consistent part of the climate change predictors: the demand for more of our money.
In 1972, we were told by the UN we had 10 years to stop the catastrophe. In 1982, the UN predicted "an environmental catastrophe as irreversible as any nuclear holocaust" by the year 2000. In 1989, a UN official said "global disaster, nations wiped off the face of the Earth, crop failures" by 1999. "We shall win or lose the climate struggle in the first years of the 1990s" (Mostafa Tolba, head of UN Environmental Program).
In 2004 (by the way, we are still here), the Pentagon told President George Bush rising seas would inundate cities, Britain would have a "Siberian climate." By 2020, megadroughts and famine would cause widespread rioting.
In 2007, the UN stated "if there is no action before 2012, that's too late." In 2019, the UN gave us only 11 years to prevent irreversible damage.
My summation is that the "experts" have no clue, but our money will cure all.
We all want a clean and healthy environment, but fearmongering is not a solution.
Please be honest so people and governments can make informed, rational decisions.
