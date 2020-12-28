To The Daily Sun,
Vice President Biden is not yet our president, he must still be confirmed by Congress and sworn in. He has already stated his policies will not put America first. I can only assume he means the U.S. America consists of the entire Western Hemisphere.
It makes one wonder who he will put first. Past records indicate his family will reap the benefits of his policies. The Democratic Party which manufactured his ascension to power will also benefit before the public. China and Ukraine also have contributed to his family's benefit. He seems to owe many and benefit from many without recognizing the people who matter.
The middle class of this country bear the burden of all misguided decisions made by government. We create value and values for this country. The government (bureaucracy) creates neither value or money. Mr. Biden and his parties policies are bound to create more poverty and hunger in our country. I fear for our country under his misguidance, I also fear that he may not be able to complete his term. His choice for vice president is totally out of her league.
Let us unite in opposing the anti-U.S. policies about to be instituted, We deserve better.
Peter Kirk
Gilford
