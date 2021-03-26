To The Daily Sun,
As proud as I was to become a citizen of these United States in 2005, my first experience in the voting booth was equally as satisfying. What surprised me most was that no proof of identity was required at that time. I could have given any name on the voting rolls.
To provide proof of who you are and where you live is a very small hurdle to cross in order to vote.
The current administration's efforts to negate the states' rights by enforcing voting laws which will open the process to massive fraud is hard to fathom. The integrity of the voting process should not be taken lightly nor be a political football. There are already serious questions about our last election. Why would anyone want to create a system ripe for abuse?
Mailed ballots, ballot gathering, automatic registration based on government interactions are in no way valid proof of voter certification.
If you truly value your vote, you should encourage ballot integrity.
Peter Kirk
Gilford
