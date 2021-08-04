To The Daily Sun,
The Biden-Harris administration continues to prove their ignorance daily. How can you continue to expect honest law abiding citizens to adhere to unproven COVID guidelines when your open border policies spread this and other diseases across the country?
The media and Democratic followers have not yet spoken to this. I pray this country survives our current administration.
Peter Kirk
Gilford
