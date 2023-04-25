My name is Peter Claypoole, and I am a candidate for the Moultonborough Planning Board. After two years as an alternate member of the planning board, I hope to continue that service as an elected member.
The work of the planning board is important and interesting, but it is often challenging and complex. I believe I bring to the board a thoughtful, respectful approach to every issue that comes to the board, giving consideration to the concerns of property owners and their neighbors, public safety, conservation of our natural resources, preservation of our historic rural character, alignment with our town’s master plan, and the short- and long-term consequences that may follow each decision reached by the planning board.
In addition to serving as an alternate on the planning board, I have served for two years as the planning board representative to the Capital Improvements Program Committee.
My background includes over 35 years of nonprofit administration. Since 2009, I have been the executive director of Geneva Point Center, one of Moultonborough’s historic camps and conference centers. Over those years living here, meeting wonderful neighbors and working with our schools, churches and many other organizations, Moultonborough has become my home and giving back to the community matters to me. Residents' vote on May 9 will be appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.