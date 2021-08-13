To The Daily Sun,
Over the last few years, I have seen many proposals for utilization of the former State School property, but nothing seems to get off the ground for one reason or another. One potential possibility has not been proposed. Specifically, a centralized substance abuse facility.
New Hampshire has a recognized substance abuse issue and it appears that the resolution has always been to throw some money at it and it will get better. Not the case.
Successful substance abuse treatment is much more than a 21 day detox, methadone treatment or suboxone clinic. Once treated by these methods, more than a fair share of clients eventually return to their chemical lifestyles and there are many reasons why.
A brief overlook reveals that a good percentage of these folks have been engaged in substance abuse over a fairly long period of time and have not obtained the skills necessary in order to assimilate back into everyday life.
Lacking these skills makes employment difficult, if not impossible, to obtain. At least employment that provides incentive to succeed and obtain much needed self-esteem.
Along with the employment issue is that of adequate and safe housing while assimilating back into society. Lack of employment more often than not results in unfavorable living conditions such as "couch surfing" with others that are still involved in the drug culture.
Without trying to elaborate further on the negative aspects of the issue, let's look at the potential that we have before us.
Laconia is centrally located, geographically, in the state. The property and buildings offer a tremendous opportunity to establish a treatment center that could not only address the medical issues, but could also provide for sober living for those reentering society.
The most significant opportunity lies in the fact that the property could also house facilities that could provide training opportunities for those folks that need to develop the skills necessary to survive outside of the drug culture. Basic manual skills such as carpentry, plumbing, electrical, etc. Also skills in simple computer programs, business and advertising. Certainly not trade school or college level, but basic skills that could lead to more on-the-job training and enhance the participant's opportunity for employment.
This training could take place at some point during the individual's substance abuse treatment.
These training opportunities might also tap a resource that is waiting to assist. Skilled retirees that have time on their hands and be willing to pass on their knowledge. Not only does this help out the patients, but also gives the older folks a sense of accomplishment as well.
Perhaps instead of just throwing money at multiple treatment facilities throughout the state, a concentrated effort into a more comprehensive central facility might result in not only getting a better return on the dollar, but also result in a much better success rate in treating this devastating substance abuse problem.
Pete Grasso
Laconia
