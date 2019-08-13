To The Daily Sun,
Over the past several months, many in the local community have expressed a deep concern for and personal investment in the materialistic fate of Saint Joseph’s Church in Laconia, committing much of their time, energy, money, and talent to the hopeful cause of its preservation.
While these efforts to save a historic landmark and to preserve its beauty are undeniably wrought in good intentions, it would be remiss of our parish community not to invite those in the wider area to further explore the beauty and the significance which they witness in the edifice of Saint Joseph’s Church by personally encountering the beauty of the One who lives and reigns within it, the one who has inspired all beauty into being.
The presence and the promotion of beauty has been a constant throughout the history of the Catholic Church, for beauty is evidenced in our liturgies, music, art, architecture, and writings. From the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, to the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in Rome, from Dante’s Divine Comedy, to the sacred music of Palestrina — so much beauty has sprung forth and continues to spring forth from the well of living water at the center of our faith, the person of Jesus Christ.
Who is Jesus the Christ, the only person in the history of the world about whom no one can remain neutral? The very mention of his name is known to have the power to incite wonder, shock, reverence, fear, disgust, and rage — but never boredom, never apathy.
Jesus is described in the book of Hebrews as being “the same yesterday, today and forever” (Heb. 13:8). In the book of Revelation, he says of himself “Behold, I make all things new” (Rev. 21:5). How is this man of assumed eternal significance, who is just as alive today as he was two thousand years ago, going to make your life a new creation at this time and in this place?
The St. Andre Bessette Parish Community invites you to come and encounter the One who created all things, who makes all things new.
This fall, join us for our free seven-week program, Discovering Christ, Tuesdays, beginning Oct. 1 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish Conference Center (277 Union Avenue). Dinner is included. Come and bring a friend — we hope to see you there!
Wesley Becklo
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.