To The Daily Sun,
The Sun gives Mr. Sallah’s letter quite a neat title. Don’t be deceived. Mr. Sallah’s reprimand of Mr. Fiorini had me looking up the latter’s letter, which I had read already. I read it again. Then I took the time to read it out loud to try and figure out the “feeling” of the letter.
Take Mr. Sallah’s complaint with a dump truck full of rock salt. There is a whole lot of difference between justifiable outrage and hate. To call outrage hate is gross misidentification. It was obvious, reading Mr. Fiorini’s letter aloud, that he was outraged by someone else’s bullying.
After the USA bearing up under nearly two years of Mueller’s wasting taxpayers’ money, in an attempted coup over “Russia Collusion,” outrage at outsiders’ interference in elections — even local elections — is quite justifiable. Maybe next time Mr. Sallah should read the letter out loud before he decides to project his personal feelings onto someone else.
A.C.R. Piper
Ashland
