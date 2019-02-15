To The Daily Sun,
Looking at the picture on the front page of the Laconia Sun on Feb. 15 of the young people working on the “tiny house’ at the Huot Center, I couldn’t help but notice a few safety concerns that jumped off the page. First, the young man on the ladder is actually straddling the top rungs of the ladder, thus using it as a platform. He appears to be 6- to 7-feet up. A long way down if something happens!
Secondly the young lady does not appear to be wearing any hearing protection. She is also wearing a ring on her left hand. If this should get caught on something the ring WILL come off, one way or the other. Perhaps the next lesson should be on basic construction-site safety.
Dennis Morrissette
Laconia
