To The Daily Sun,
About five or six weeks ago, I attended a unique kind of play, "The Little Mermaid Jr." I was not disappointed. It was simple and very entertaining.
The way they placed and retrieved the props was very impressive and quickly done throughout the performance. The crab did leave a fish behind, which made it even funnier. He didn't go far.
The leading characters were well played and sang quite well. Also, the music brought back fond memories of the movie. The singing characters sang very well. It was enjoyable to see and hear.
This was not your average fish story. It was, in fact, an all-hands-on-deck performance. Staff and parents should be very proud. Well done, and congratulations.
Donald Isabelle
Laconia
