I read the other day in the Daily Sun that Downtown Laconia will soon be the unfortunate beneficiary of back-in parking. My question is why?
The town of Bristol was subject to that same decision a couple of years ago and I must let everyone know that the downtown businesses suffered because of that decision. Most people DO NOT like to back into anything even with the advent of back up cameras but I also know first hand that trying to stop and back up with traffic behind you with horns blaring and people shouting obscenities does not add to one's concentration level.
I would not have foreseen back-in parking ever happening in Laconia, as I was under the impression that local government was trying to get downtown business to grow, not try and kill it by making such a poor decision as this. Best wishes to the downtown stores as the owners and employees watch people drive by numerous times before giving up trying to park and taking their possible purchase dollars somewhere else.
Bob Brooks
Hebron
