To The Daily Sun,
After hearing about the poor state the Indian Statue is in, and how they can’t save it, just makes me wonder something. How come it’s always when something is virtually dilapidated and falling apart that people start caring about it?
Maybe I’m wrong, but it doesn’t seem like the statue ever had proper maintenance to retain its strength. A coating of marine varnish every couple years may have helped.
That’s not the only thing that people wanted to save after it’s been left to rot for years. To name a few other examples, The Hathaway House, The Colonial, and The Putnam House. Even the parking garage, which is on the verge of collapse sooner than later. If I were those businesses in there, I’d get the heck out of Dodge in a hurry. How come that wasn’t kept up better? Why not take measures to preserve these historic sites while they’re still in good condition? Never could understand that.
It would cost a hell of a lot less money to bring them back if they weren’t left to rot for decades.
Dee Morrissette
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.