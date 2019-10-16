To The Daily Sun,
I would like to thank all the people who worked toward making Gilford’s 100th Old Home Day a wonderful experience enjoyed by all.
During the parade, every time the American Flag was carried past, people stood with their hands over their hearts and hats off in respect.
At noon, a woman (I’m sorry I don’t know her identity) stepped up to the microphone and sang the Star Spangled Banner. I was sitting under the tent with my family and spontaneously we all stood up. Veterans past and present stood at attention and saluted. What impressed me even more was that over a thousand people standing all over the Gilford field stopped and stood in silence without provocation to honor our country.
Bernadette Garneau
Gilford
