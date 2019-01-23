To The Daily Sun,

I read Dr. Arthur Ellis‘ letter on guns: “…build a wall around the NRA.”

It is interesting to note that CNBC reported last year that the third leading cause of death in the U.S. is by medical “mistakes” — 250,0000. Number one was heart disease and number two cancer, according to a recent Johns Hopkins study, shootings did not even place in the in the top 10. (YIKES!)

So… statistically Dr. Ellis, it seems more likely that people have a better chance of being harmed by you than by my gun. Just sayin’...

Ken Knowlton

Belmont

Tags

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Alan Moon
Alan Moon

Try this little game. next time you're in a bank, supermarket or any other public place, remember that a good percentage of those around you are armed. we don't need a license. We don't have to back down from aggression. Will you feel better or will you just stay home? I play this game all the time. It's called 'Who's Packing?'

Add Reply
alanzdba921
alanzdba921

Tell that to the five people shot dead in a bank in Florida by a 21 year-old white male today. At least people in hospitals and undergoing surgery understand there are risks. Not people making a deposit.

Add Reply
Spellchecker67
Spellchecker67

And who cleans up the mess after the gun shot?

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.