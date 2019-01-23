To The Daily Sun,
I read Dr. Arthur Ellis‘ letter on guns: “…build a wall around the NRA.”
It is interesting to note that CNBC reported last year that the third leading cause of death in the U.S. is by medical “mistakes” — 250,0000. Number one was heart disease and number two cancer, according to a recent Johns Hopkins study, shootings did not even place in the in the top 10. (YIKES!)
So… statistically Dr. Ellis, it seems more likely that people have a better chance of being harmed by you than by my gun. Just sayin’...
Ken Knowlton
Belmont
(3) comments
Try this little game. next time you're in a bank, supermarket or any other public place, remember that a good percentage of those around you are armed. we don't need a license. We don't have to back down from aggression. Will you feel better or will you just stay home? I play this game all the time. It's called 'Who's Packing?'
Tell that to the five people shot dead in a bank in Florida by a 21 year-old white male today. At least people in hospitals and undergoing surgery understand there are risks. Not people making a deposit.
And who cleans up the mess after the gun shot?
