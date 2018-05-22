To The Daily Sun,
They say the Red Sox are all good, but their pitcher assaulted his wife and they benched him. Eli Manning selling bogus jerseys: a bad role model, again. State Rep. John Manning allegedly stole $13,000 in welfare benefits. People are killed and perpetrators buy boats and cars. Abuse of pets. No charges. That's why it's good to be rich.
They destroyed the Lakeport Fire Station without following the legal requirements, but we have to go by state law; if not, we pay the price for who we are: jail.
John Gaydos
Belmont
