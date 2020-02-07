To The Daily Sun,
Pelosi Next in Line? Sure all have read the news or seen the move our Speaker of the House made at the President’s Address, after tearing up his speech when he handed it to her.
Now, Republican or Democrat, this “Lady” would be second in line should anything, God Forbid, happen to this President. Can you imagine? Hate so deep, even her medication couldn’t restrain her from freaking out ... as Speaker!
Any way to remove her now? Serious! Issues of National Defense! Great worldwide look at the Swamp in action! The rip of the President’s speech heard around the world! The cake is baked! Bubble has burst! Clock has coo-cooed! Wheels have come off! Water has broken! Get my drift?
She bubbled to the top. Get his poor women help, but first, get her out of there! For the sake of Mother America!
God Bless America ... don’t want to be over-dramatic!
Bob Jones
Meredith
