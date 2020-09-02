To The Daily Sun,
Charles Manson served a life sentence for inciting his cult followers to perform acts of violence and ultimately murder. Donald Trump, from the people's White House, is doing the very same thing. He takes it one step further for his cult members – he incites the violence then touts himself as a "law and order" president who will fight the violence that he himself caused. Keep drinking the Kool-aid.
Peggy Polo
Center Harbor
(1) comment
Truth
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.