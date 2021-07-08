To The Daily Sun,
With all the news about COVID, gun violence, police defunding, rampant illegal immigration and drugs, isn't it about time we took an objective look at all of this happening, apparently, recently. To my thinking, it all began when "they" took God out of the schools. No longer morning prayer or even Christian clubs allowed in the school. Don't you think if we found God again, perhaps our children would grow up in a safer world?
No God in schools, no God in homes, no God for holidays? How do we turn this around? We can start by sending our children to a Sunday School. All neighborhoods have some kind of a church close by. The youngest children are not usually taught creeds and doctrines, but stories from the Bible, which will show them how one can cope in society.
We have to wake up! For our children. A country without a god will be taken over by those who have a god. We can't be apathetic about all this bad news. Laconia seems to be in a bubble, except for drugs, and many people just don't care because all this bad news is so far away. Apathy is not a good thing. Be proactive. Do something.
Peggy Graham
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.