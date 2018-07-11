To The Daily Sun,
The Congregational Church of Laconia would like to thank all those who helped make the “Peace Cranes” soar. (If you haven’t seen it yet, they are still up; stop by The Congregational Church of Laconia and see the 4,500 Peace Cranes hanging beneath the bridge that connects the church to it’s office building.)
A big thank you goes out to the Key Club at the Laconia High School, students in the Middle School, Woodland Heights, Elm Street and Pleasant Street Schools; to the men and women at Merrimack and Belknap County jails, women in the Taylor Community and especially the women of the Congregational Church of Laconia. This was truly a community effort to say Happy Birthday Laconia and to celebrate that in Laconia people care about peace. Check out this video and watch the strong winds of July 6 make the cranes soar: https://bit.ly/2u9BcLS
Rev. Paula Gile, Associate Pastor
Congregational Church of Laconia UCC
