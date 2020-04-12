To The Daily Sun,
The efforts and polite comments of Chip Broadhurst and the frank but badly needed letter by Don Vachon are very timely. Our communities in this part of the state have a disproportionate number of people over 60+. The loss of the excellent services of the fine staff, doctors and specialists such as in Belknap Family Health Care In Meredith, Advanced Orthopedic in Gilford and others is a dangerous blow to all of us.
We all need a sensible angel investor who can please step in as fast as possible, if needed, to quickly assume total financial control of LRGH. Replace the current CEO and possibly the Board of Directors and move forward. Any potential new owner must believe that all of us in this area DO want good care, including saving these excellent doctors and staff within their localized centers.
Don Vachon is absolutely correct, many of our best people are out looking for new jobs already. A great loss to all of us.
Paul Speltz
Moultonborough
