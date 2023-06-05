Moultonborough’s 2023 town meeting, our 246th, was successfully concluded on June 1. It took a tremendous effort by so many people. I fear that trying to name them all will result in inadvertently missing a few. I will instead sincerely thank everyone from the town, school and the volunteers and others outside of town, who helped plan and conduct a nearly flawless meeting with close to 1,000 voters checked and who participated from four different venues at Moultonborough Academy. Thank you especially to all who attended.
Hopefully greatly increased attendance is the new normal for our little town. Town meeting was approved by voters in 2021 to move from March to May. The intent was to hold the meeting when the snowbirds are back to increase participation. It seems to have been successful, particularly holding it on a weekday evening. Of course, there were two very contentious items on the agenda this year that brought out many voters, but quite a few of whom never attended a town meeting. I certainly hope that all these voters come again next year when the warrant may not have as many contentious issues, but just want to again participate in a truly democratic process. Articles were presented, amended, and some were voted down after discussion. After three hours and 49 minutes from beginning to adjournment, all the business of the town was completed.
I hope to see many of you next year at our 2024 town meeting, coming together with neighbors and fellow residents to debate, speak for and against articles, and then voting.
