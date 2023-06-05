To The Daily Sun,

Moultonborough’s 2023 town meeting, our 246th, was successfully concluded on June 1. It took a tremendous effort by so many people. I fear that trying to name them all will result in inadvertently missing a few. I will instead sincerely thank everyone from the town, school and the volunteers and others outside of town, who helped plan and conduct a nearly flawless meeting with close to 1,000 voters checked and who participated from four different venues at Moultonborough Academy. Thank you especially to all who attended.

