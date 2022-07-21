To The Daily Sun,
These people are bullies. I’m a lifelong conservative Republican who has had enough of these extremists hellbent on destroying our community with their brutish and shortsighted tactics. Those key employees who walked out deserved respect and appreciation. I urge everyone to support this new PAC started by local people who truly serve our community: citizensforBelknap.org.
