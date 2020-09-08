To The Daily Sun,
I was one of hundreds who took advantage of the open invitation for local residents to tour the Lakeport open house at the Opera House a great success.
From The Daily Sun offices, to Wayfarer Coffee to the Opera House restoration project underway, it is truly remarkable. As a resident of Laconia, let me say thanks to Scott Everett for his vision, investment and dedication to make Laconia an even better city to live, work and play. Imagine the reactions of visitors coming into the Lakeport Square and seeing the unbelievable transformation. It is absolutely beautiful and classy.
In addition to Scott's commitment and determination, thanks also go to others involved in the projects from skilled tradesmen and women to town officials. As anyone involved in local development knows, it is critical that the city planners and government are favorable and supportive of these kinds of projects. My thanks and hope that Scott and other forward-thinking people and planners continue to receive the support necessary to bring dreams to reality.
Thanks again Scott and best wishes for continued success for the benefit of the residents and visitors to Laconia.
Paul Charlton
Laconia
